Agrinews

14:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 169

Ukraine decreased its dependence on North Korea in flour export volumes – expert

During several recent seasons, the dependence of Ukraine on North Korea as the key sales market for flour, started gradually reducing. To date, Ukraine is in a process of substitution of countries-importers, declared the Director of Millers of Ukraine Association and Head of Business project unit at APK-Inform Agency, Rodion Rybchinskiy.

During six months of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported nearly 40% of the general foreign supplies of wheat flour in the reporting direction, but not directly, because the volumes were transited by other countries. But several years ago, the share of the country in the supplies of Ukrainian flour even reached 60%. So, in the first half of 2016/17 MY Ukraine exported flour to more than 45 countries, including the Dominican Republic (118 tonnes), Venezuela (112 tonnes), Djibouti (96 tonnes), Cambodia (72 tonnes), Vietnam (43 tonnes), and even India (88 tonnes), said R.Rybchinskiy.

In addition, the expert noted that during several recent years Ukraine significantly expanded the geography of flour exports in Africa, which is quite promising direction for exports. In particular, Ukraine started flour supplies to o such countries as Sierra Leone, Benin, South Africa, Madagascar, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, etc.

Alsl, R.Rybchinskiy said that in the first half of 2016/17 MY Ukraine exported 203 thsd tonnes of flour, an increase of 10% compared with the same period last season.

If Ukraine manages to keep the reporting export rates, in the current season the general exports of flour will reach a record volume at 370 thsd tonnes, which the association Millers of Ukraine announced in September 2016, the expert added.

You can receive more detailed information about the main trends and prospects of Ukrainian flour market development in the article “Ukrainian market of wheat flour in the first half of 2016/17 MY - white hope for exports” in the weekly issue Agrimarket Weekly #9 dd. March 6, 2017.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment