Russia: Krasnodar Krai to start spring crops planting campaign in several days
According to the survey conducted by APK-Inform experts, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai reported that at the end of the first week of March the region will start planting spring crops - wheat, barley and oats. Such situation developed due to favorable weather conditions during several recent weeks.
Also, most respondents estimated the condition of winter crops in the region as good and satisfactory.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, in 2016 Krasnodar Krai planted winter crops throughout the areas of 1.571 mln ha.
