17:20

Ukraine: in 2016, the exports of agricultural products to the EU increased by 68.2 mln USD – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2016, Ukrainian agrarians supplied agricultural products on the market of the European Union at the sum of 4.12 bln USD, up 68.2 mln USD compared with 2015, which formed 26.6% of the general agricultural exports, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on March 2 with reference to the State Statistics Service.

In particular, last year Ukraine exported grain crops (corn, wheat, barley) on the EU markets at nearly 1.28 bln USD, and oilseeds (rapeseed, soybeans, sunflower seed) - at 587.5 mln USD. Also, Ukraine exported vegetable oils (sunflower, rapeseed, soybean oils) to the EU at 1.185 bln USD, residues and waste from the food industries (oilseed cake and other solid wastes from the extraction of sunflower oil, soybean oil, starch and sugar industries wastes, beetroot cake, etc.) - at 439.2 mln USD.

It is noted that Ukraine managed to increase the exports due to a significant growth of sunflower oil supplies - up 505 mln USD (or 1.9 times), sunflower seed - up 36.1 mln USD (or 3.4 times), oilseed cake and other solid wastes from soybean oil production - up 18.8 mln USD (or 4 times), sugar - up 16.5 mln USD (or 3.1 times).

According to the announcement, the share of agricultural cargoes in the general exports of goods and services to the EU became the largest one among all other categories, and reached 30.5%. In 2015, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU totaled 4.06 bln USD, or 31.5% of the general exports to the reporting market.

