Crimea: most winter wheat areas were in good condition
According to the survey conducted by APK-Inform experts, the majority of Crimean agricultural producers reported about good condition of winter wheat areas.
Also, agrarians informed that the grain areas mainly started the winter in the tillering stage, and the weather conditions in the winter period provided a beneficial impact on the crop development.
At the same time, nearly 10% of respondents estimated the condition of winter wheat areas as satisfactory.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, in 2016 the Crimea planted winter crops throughout 437.8 thsd ha.
