Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: in 2017 FY, Kernel to increase sunflower seed processing to 3 mln tonnes

In the current fiscal year, the agricultural holding Kernel plans to increase the processing volumes of sunflower seed by 10% - to 3 mln tonnes, declared the Chairman of the Board, Andrey Verevskiy on March 2.

According to him, the margin will reach 70-80 USD/t of sold sunflower oil in terms of increased competition on the market. Also, transshipment of grains at the export terminals of the Group will total 5.4 mln tonnes.

A.Verevskiy said that Kernel is actively working in the direction of M&A transactions in the agricultural business. The Group has a good chance to complete at least one of the transactions until the end of 2017 FY.

