In 2016, Russia harvested over 120 mln tonnes of grains - Rosstat
According to the updated estimations, in 2016 the general harvest of grains and pulses in Russia totaled 120.67 mln tonnes, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 3.
As a reminder, the previous figures of Rosstat totaled 119.1 mln tonnes.
The officials provided one of major adjustment related to corn - from 13.8 mln tonnes in the first estimations to 15.3 mln tonnes.
The harvest of wheat slightly increased to 73.295 mln tonnes, against 73.268 mln tonnes of previous estimations.
As for other grain crops, the adjustments were quite insignificant, and their updated production reached the following figures: barley - 17.99 mln tonnes, rye - 2.5 mln tonnes, rice - 1.08 mln tonnes, buckwheat – 1.186 mln tonnes, oats - 4.76 mln tonnes, and millet - 572 thsd tonnes.
