In January, Kazakhstan increased the production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in January 2017 the production volumes of vegetable oils in the country totaled 24.6 thsd tonnes, an increase of 6% compared with the same month last year.

At the same time, during the first five months of 2016/17 MY (September-January) the reporting growth dynamics reached 13% season-to-season - to 155.4 thsd tonnes.

