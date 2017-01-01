Agrinews

Russia not to renew grain purchasing interventions in the short term – A.Tkachev

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia does not plan to resume grain purchasing interventions in the nearest weeks, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on March 3.

At the same time, he noted that renewal of grain interventions will possibly lead to the collapse of prices on the market. A.Tkachev expects that agrarians will manage to sell all required grain volumes on the domestic market.

Also, he stressed that the current grain prices are very low, and it is unprofitable to sell grains on the global market. So, the Ministry hopes for further price increasing.

