Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 195

Ukraine: in January, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service

In January 2017, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 23% compared with the same month of 2016, and up 6.1% compared with December 2016, informed the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on March 3.

In particular, the costs for production of plant growing commodities raised by 25.7% compared with January 2016, and animal commodities – up 18.6%.

Also, the cost index for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 25.4% compared with January 2016.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment