Russia exported over 24 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of March 1, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 24.551 mln tonnes, a decrease of 3.5% compared with the same period last season (25.454 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on March 6, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 18.977 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 0.3%), barley – 2.089 mln tonnes (down 41.9%), and corn – 3.308 mln tonnes (up 21.1%).

