Russia exported over 24 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of March 1, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 24.551 mln tonnes, a decrease of 3.5% compared with the same period last season (25.454 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on March 6, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 18.977 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 0.3%), barley – 2.089 mln tonnes (down 41.9%), and corn – 3.308 mln tonnes (up 21.1%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia not to renew grain purchasing interventions in the short term – A.Tkachev
March 3, 15:50
-
In 2016, Russia harvested over 120 mln tonnes of grains - Rosstat
March 3, 14:10
-
Crimea: most winter wheat areas were in good condition
March 3, 10:40
-
Russia: Krasnodar Krai to start spring crops planting campaign in several days
March 2, 15:40
-
In March, Russia to export 3 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
March 2, 13:10
-
In 2017, Russia to harvest nearly 112 mln tonnes of grains - expert
March 2, 12:05