Ukraine: in 2016, selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
In 2016, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 9% compared with the same figures in 2015, declared the press-service of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 16.3%, including the prices for grains – up 17.2%, to nearly 3`400 UAH/t, oilseeds – up 14.9%, to 8`700 UAH/t, and sugar beet – up 7.6%, to 800 UAH/t.
Also, the average prices for livestock commodities increased by 1.7%.
