In January 2017, Kazakhstan exported over 8 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils
According to the State revenue committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in January 2017 the export volumes of vegetable oils from the country totaled 8.4 thsd tonnes, an increase of 73% compared with the same month last year.
In particular, sunflower and flaxseed oils formed the main share in the export structure – 4.7 thsd tonnes (up 66% compared with January of the season-2015/16) and 2.6 thsd tonnes respectively (up 4 times), which broke new records for the reporting month.
Generally, in September-January period of the current MY Kazakhstan supplied 30.4 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils on foreign markets, up 53% compared with the same period last season.
