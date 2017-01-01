Agrinews

Yesterday, 15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 324

Russia: market should not be afraid of large-scale grain harvests – A.Tkachev

Large-scale grain harvests should not scare anyone, because every country in the world wants to receive large harvest volumes, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on March 3.

According to him, 119 mln tonnes of the harvest is a success, which will allow to the country to overhang the market, and actively develop the exports.

Also, A.Tkachev said that to date, countries of the Asia-Pacific region import nearly 27 mln tonnes of grains, but they purchase the grain volumes not from Russia. Therefore, further solution of the problem is one of the major tasks for the industry.

He stressed the importance of infrastructure issues, including construction of new ports, highways, etc. To date, Russia is constructing a high-capacity terminal the Transbaikal region, which will process nearly 8 mln tonnes of grains. Primorsky Krai will receive a new terminal in the port Zarubino with a capacity at 5 mln tonnes of grains. Russia should progressively move in the reporting direction, said the Minister.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment