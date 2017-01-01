Agrinews

Russia plans to export some part of grain intervention stocks - Reuters

Russia is considering a possibility of exporting a part of its grain stocks from the public intervention fund to free up domestic storage capacities before the new crop arrives, reported Reuters news agency on March 3 referring to its own industry sources.

According to the announcement, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation has already applied to the Government to receive permission to export 0.5 mln tonnes of grains from the public reserves. Another source confirmed that the issue is currently under discussion, but has not yet been agreed.

At the same time, Reuters still failed to receive official comment of the information from the Ministry of Agriculture.

