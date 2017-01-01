Agrinews

Russia: since beginning of March, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.6 mln tonnes of grains

In the period of March 1-6, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 30 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 603 thsd tonnes, including over 368 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on March 7.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 13 countries, including Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Syria, Italy and Sri Lanka.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the sea ports continue loading wheat, corn, barley, sunflower seed, wheat bran, rice flour, and sunflower meal on vessels, at the volume of over 451 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Yemen, Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Vietnam, Turkey, and Lebanon.

