Ukraine imported record volumes of Belarusian rye flour

According to APK-Inform monitoring data, in the current season Ukraine demonstrated record rates of imports of Belarusian rye flour. So, in July-January of 2016/17 MY the import volumes of Belarusian rye flour to Ukraine totaled 23.6 thsd tonnes, against 252 tonnes only in the same period last season.

At the same time, in the current season Ukraine significantly decreased the domestic consumption of flour-milling products, as well as bakery, macaroni and confectionery products. In particular, in July-January of 2016/17 MY Ukrainian enterprises produced 6.1 thsd tonnes of rye bread, down 55% compared with the same period last season (13.7 thsd tonnes).

According to Ukrainian grain processors, competition rates on the domestic market of rye flour will become even stronger.

