Russia decreased production volumes of rye flour
According to APK-Inform monitoring data, in 2016/17 MY Russia faced a downward trend in production of rye flour.
In July-December period of the current season, the production volumes totaled 314.6 thsd tonnes, down 11% compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY. First of all, such trend developed due to reduction in domestic consumption of rye flour in terms of the general decline in production volumes of bakery products in Russia.
