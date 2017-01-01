Ukraine became one of the TOP-3 exporters of agricultural products to the EU - trade representative
Ukraine entered the TOP-3 of countries - largest exporters of agricultural products to the market of the European Union, declared the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine, Nataliya Mykolska on March 7.
According to her, there is a positive trend in trading with the EU. In terms of general falling of Ukrainian exports, the foreign supplies to the EU continue growing. And the growth rate already reached 3%, she said.
As a reminder, in 2016, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU increased by 68.2 mln USD.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine imported record volumes of Belarusian rye flour
14:20
-
Ukraine: in the fourth week of February, the seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 16:10
-
Ukraine: in 2016, selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 11:05
-
Ukraine: in January, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service
March 3, 16:30
-
Ukraine: in 2017 FY, Kernel to increase sunflower seed processing to 3 mln tonnes
March 3, 12:20
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the exports of agricultural products to the EU increased by 68.2 mln USD – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
March 2, 17:20
-
Ukraine decreased its dependence on North Korea in flour export volumes – expert
March 2, 14:45
-
Ukraine: in 2016, IMC increased the production of grains and oilseeds
March 1, 17:00