Ukraine became one of the TOP-3 exporters of agricultural products to the EU - trade representative

Ukraine entered the TOP-3 of countries - largest exporters of agricultural products to the market of the European Union, declared the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine, Nataliya Mykolska on March 7.

According to her, there is a positive trend in trading with the EU. In terms of general falling of Ukrainian exports, the foreign supplies to the EU continue growing. And the growth rate already reached 3%, she said.

As a reminder, in 2016, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU increased by 68.2 mln USD.

