Kazakhstan: in 2016/17 MY, rice exports to decrease to 40 thsd tonnes – FAO
According to forecasts of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in the current MY the exports of Kazakh rice will reduce to 40 thsd tonnes (in terms of polished rice), against 43 thsd tonnes last season.
In 2016/17 MY, rice production in Kazakhstan is expected at 448 thsd tonnes, which is slightly lower compared with last season (422 thsd tonnes).
According to analysts, the exports will decrease because the key importers (Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) already purchased the required volumes of rice to provide their domestic markets, and reduced their import demand in the season-2016/17.
