Yesterday, 11:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 281

Ukraine exported nearly 30 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported 29.913 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on March 7, referring to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, wheat exports totaled 13.7 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.7 mln tonnes, and corn – 11.4 mln tonnes. Also, flour export volumes reached 265.1 thsd tonnes, including 264.1 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

