Yesterday, 13:20 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine increased the production and exports of refined sunflower oil

According to the monitoring data by APK-Inform Agency, during September-January of 2016/17 MY the production of refined sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 264.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of 12% compared with the same period last season.

Dnipropetrovsk Vegetable-Oil Extracting Plant CJSC (16%), Poltava Crushing Plant (13%), and Viktor and K (10%) formed the main share in production of refined sunflower oil.

As a reminder, in 2015/16 MY the production of refined sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled nearly 530 thsd tonnes, and the country reached the maximum level in 2013/14 MY at 690 thsd tonnes.

In terms of relatively stable production rates for 3 recent seasons, the exports of Ukrainian refined sunflower oil continues growing. For example, during the first 5 months of the current season Ukraine supplied 158 thsd tonnes of the product on foreign markets, in the same period of 2015/16 MY - 118 thsd tonnes (up 33%), and in the same period of 2014/15 MY - 108 thsd tonnes (up 46% ).

In the current season, Malaysia (17%), Egypt (14%), the United Arab Emirates (12%), Belarus (8%), Jordan (7%) and other countries of the Middle East and Asia, became the main importers of the Ukrainian products. At the same time, in 2015/16 MY Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon were the main sales markets.

According to forecasts of APK-Inform analysts, in 2016/17 MY the production and export of refined sunflower oil in Ukraine will somewhat increase compared with last season.

