In 2016/17 MY, the Black Sea region to remain a key supplier of grains to Egypt
In 2016/17 MY, the Black Sea region will remain a key supplier of grain crops on the Egyptian market, due to its competitive advantages and geographical proximity. In particular, Russia, Ukraine and Romania will continue increasing the shipment rates of grains in the reporting direction during the whole season, declared the regional manager on Middle East at Groupe Soufflet, Ismail Fahmy to APK-Inform journalists.
As for other suppliers, namely Paraguay, Hungary, Bulgaria, etc., they are rather considered as singular cases, the expert said.
Also, I.Fahmy believes that the existing competition between grain suppliers to Egypt mainly relates to the price-quality ratio, and it is mainly observed within the GASC tenders.
