Agrinews

10:15 Source: APK-Inform Views: 251

In the coming years, Russia to become a net exporter of foodstuffs – Ministry of Agriculture

In several following years, Russia can become a net exporter of food products, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on March 2.

Last year, the exports of Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs grew by 4%, and totaled 17 bln USD. Thus, Russia is confidently moving towards the goal of turning the country into a net exporter of foodstuffs, and in the coming years Russia will be able to supply more agricultural products on foreign markets than import. During 20 recent years, agricultural imports dominated over exports in Russia. But the dynamics of 3 recent years demonstrated that the imports started declining, and the exports - growing, the Minister said.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment