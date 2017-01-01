Agrinews

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to reduce the purchasing prices for intervention grains - expert

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia will fail to keep the current level of grain purchasing prices in terms of resuming of the public purchasing interventions, declared the President of the Russian Grain Union, Arkadiy Zlochevskiy on March 3.

According to him, the current intervention prices are artificially high, even though the intervention auctions already stopped. It is clear that such effect gave strategic expectations for higher prices in the current season, and it had a very harmful effect on the market.

In the current situation, the Ministry of Agriculture will have to reduce intervention prices, they will not be able to keep the prices. At the same time, he noted that the bearish trend already started developing.

Also, A.Zlochevskiy added that the need to attract financial resources for spring field works caused additional pressure on the prices. At the same time, loans are not available on the market.

The head of the Russian Grain Union noted that to date he is negotiating with the Ministry of Agriculture to purchase 1- and 2-grade wheat to the public intervention fund, because the country started losing the production capacities of 1-grade grain.

