In 2017, the EAEU countries to increase agricultural production

In the current year, countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will increase the production of agricultural goods by 8% compared with the same indicator for 2015, announced the Eurasian Economic Commission on March 9.

In addition, the mutual trade rates will increase by 15%, and the exports - up 20%.

Also, the state support of domestic producers will cause the further growth of domestic production, including meat, milk, eggs and other agricultural goods.

According to the announcement, in 2017 the EAEU countries will increase the exports of grains to 40 mln tonnes, and reduce the imports of meat and meat foods to 900 thsd tonnes.

