Agrinews

15:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 185

Ukraine: SFGCU port elevators shipped almost 1.5 mln tonnes of grains

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, the port elevators of State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine PJSC transshipped almost 1.5 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Director of the logistics department, Dmitry Shmokarev on February 28.

At the same time, the delivery of grains from elevators of the state corporation to the ports still remains one of the major problems of the company.

In February 2017, SFGCU received only half of the announced 3 thsd rail cars. The average level of provision with grain rail cars totals 45-50%, which significantly affects the volumes of transshipment and export, said D.Shmokarev.

In order to solve the problem of deficit of grain rail cars, SFGCU is developing a project to create their own fleet of rolling stock. In 2017, the company plans to purchase nearly 500 rail cars for cargo transportation.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment