Ukraine: SFGCU port elevators shipped almost 1.5 mln tonnes of grains
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, the port elevators of State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine PJSC transshipped almost 1.5 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Director of the logistics department, Dmitry Shmokarev on February 28.
At the same time, the delivery of grains from elevators of the state corporation to the ports still remains one of the major problems of the company.
In February 2017, SFGCU received only half of the announced 3 thsd rail cars. The average level of provision with grain rail cars totals 45-50%, which significantly affects the volumes of transshipment and export, said D.Shmokarev.
In order to solve the problem of deficit of grain rail cars, SFGCU is developing a project to create their own fleet of rolling stock. In 2017, the company plans to purchase nearly 500 rail cars for cargo transportation.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Senate of Canada ratified the FTA agreement with Ukraine
10:45
-
Ukraine started the spring crops planting campaign
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In 2016/17 MY, the Black Sea region to remain a key supplier of grains to Egypt
Yesterday, 14:15
-
Ukraine increased the production and exports of refined sunflower oil
Yesterday, 13:20
-
Ukraine exported nearly 30 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 11:45
-
Ukrtranslogistika-2 - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017
Yesterday, 09:55
-
Ukraine became one of the TOP-3 exporters of agricultural products to the EU - trade representative
March 7, 15:55