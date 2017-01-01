Agrinews

Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 200 thsd ha

As of March 10, agrarians of Russia planted spring crops throughout 195,2 thsd ha, or 0,4% of the planned areas. Year ago the field works were carried over 465.4 thsd ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 175.2 thsd ha (2.9% of the plan), the North Caucasian District – 19.9 thsd ha (1.1%).

Also, Russian agrarians provided additional fertilizing works of winter grains throughout 2.7 mln ha from the planted areas (or 15.6%).

