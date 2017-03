Agrinews

Yesterday, 11:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 390

Ukraine exported nearly 31 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported 30.962 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on March 10.

In particular, wheat exports totaled 14.125 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.7 mln tonnes, and corn – 11.52 mln tonnes.

