Yesterday, 15:10

Russia exported over 25 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of March 8, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 25.621 mln tonnes, a decrease of 1.3% compared with the same period last season (25.96 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on March 13, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 19.775 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 2.7%), barley – 2.187 mln tonnes (down 39.8%), and corn – 3.496 mln tonnes (up 21.9%).

