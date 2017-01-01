Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 313

Ukraine: last week the seaports decreased grain export volumes

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of March 4-10, 2017, Ukraine exported 520.9 thsd tonnes of grains from the seaports, against 611.1 thsd tonnes in the previous week. In particular, wheat shipments reached 66.6 thsd tonnes, corn – 439 thsd tonnes, and barley – 15.3 thsd tonnes.

Company TIS (107.9 thsd tonnes) and grain terminal Borivage (68 thsd tonnes) became the leaders in shipment of grain cargoes from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine

We should note that in the reporting period, Egypt (133.6 thsd tonnes), South Korea (68 thsd tonnes) and Italy (56.3 thsd tonnes) were the main countries-importers of Ukrainian grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment