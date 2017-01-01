Agrinews

Last week Russia decreased grain export supplies from the seaports

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of March 3-9, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached 507.4 thsd tonnes, against 530.5 thsd tonnes shipped in the previous week. In particular, the wheat shipments totaled 423.8 thsd tonnes, barley – 3 thsd tonnes, corn – 80.6 thsd tonnes.

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (262.8 thsd tonnes) became the leader of grain exports in the reporting period.

It should be noted that Egypt (188.8 thsd tonnes), Turkey (59.9 thsd tonnes) and Yemen (54.5 thsd tonnes) were the main countries-importers of Russian grains.

