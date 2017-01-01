Agrinews

In January, Russia exported nearly 2 mln tonnes of wheat - Federal Customs Service

In January 2017, Russia exported 1.94 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 347.2 mln USD, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on March 13.

According to the announcement, the major volumes of wheat were traditionally shipped to far abroad foreign countries – 1.875 mln tonnes (at 335.2 mln USD).

In the reporting period, wheat import volumes to Russia totaled 15.1 thsd tonnes (2.6 mln USD).

Also, Russia imported 6.2 thsd tonnes of barley (1.2 mln USD), 7.1 thsd tonnes of corn (27.9 mln USD), and 0.7 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.

