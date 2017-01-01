Agrinews

Kenya to buy 450 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian corn - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Government of Kenya decided to import 450 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian yellow corn during March-May 2017, informed Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on March 13.

The Ministry address companies who interested to supply corn to Kenya inform them about their interest to ship the grain to African country for further formation of list of potential suppliers that should be send to embassy of Ukraine in Kenya.

Corn should be GM-free, exporting company should have EU certificate or supply corn meeting Kenya’s quality standards.

