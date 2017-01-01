Agrinews

Russia: last week Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.6 mln tonnes of grains

In the period of March 7-13, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 24 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 615 thsd tonnes, including over 416 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on March 14.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 16 countries, including Italy, Turkey, Kenya, Uganda, UAE, Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, Vietnam, Syria, Egypt, Georgia, Bangladesh, Libya, Yemen and Sudan.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the sea ports continue loading wheat, barley, linseed, wheat bran on vessels, at the volume of over 348 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Benin and Nicaragua.

