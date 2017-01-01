Agrinews

In January, Kazakhstan significantly increased export of sunflower oil to China

According to Wilmar, Kazakhstan significantly increased export of sunflower oil to China in January. Country’s share in total volume imported by China reached 9%. The shares of Ukraine and Russia totaled 75% and 14% correspondingly.

In 2016, the share of Kazakh sunflower oil in total Chinese import made up 1% (about 940 thsd tonnes).

China imported about 31 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil in January, down 45% year on year, due to high domestic stocks of the product after sizeable import in December. There was no import of sunflower oil from Argentina in January.

