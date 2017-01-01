Agrinews

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified FTA between Ukraine and Canada

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified FTA between Ukraine and Canada, informed press-service of Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

Ratification of FTA with Canada could promote Ukrainian manufacturer to produce competitive products that can widen assortment of goods designed for export and have a positive impact on economic development of the country.

FTA needs to be ratify by parliaments of both countries. It is waiting to be approved by the Senate of Canada, signed by the president of Ukraine and The Governor General of Canada.

