10:15

Russia: in January-February NCSP Group shipped more than 1.5 mln tonnes of grain

During two months of 2017, the grain shipment volumes for exports by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 1.57 mln tonnes, an increase of 37.6% compared with the same period last year, declared the press-service of the company on March 14.

The Group increased shipments of vegetable oils by 61.6%, to 89 thsd tonnes.

Also, in January-February of 2017 the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 37.6% - to 124 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two of the largest Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

