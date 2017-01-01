Agrinews

Yesterday, 11:10 Source: APK-Inform

Belarus to plant spring crops throughout 2.4 mln ha in 2017

Belarus to plant spring crops throughout 2.4 mln ha in 2017, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus.

Particularly, the area under early spring crops and grains will reach 937.9 thsd ha including 349.2 thsd ha for pulses. Corn for grain will be planted throughout 116.2 thsd ha, buckwheat – throughout 15.1 thsd ha, spring rapeseed – throughout 86.2 thsd ha, sugar beet – throughout 96 thsd ha.

The country plans to produce 8.8 mln tonnes of grain including 5.7 mln tonnes of feed grain, 4.8 mln tonnes of sugar beet, 765 thsd tonnes of rapeseed.

