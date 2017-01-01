Agrinews

Yesterday, 12:20 Source: APK-Inform

Winter crops in Ukraine restored vegetation – Ukrhydrometcenter

As of March 10, winter crops restored vegetation throughout the main part of Ukraine that is 1-3 weeks faster than average period, informed Ukrhydrometcenter.

At the same time, 32% of winter crops are in tillering stage, 5% - in crown roots setting stage, 35% - in the stage of formation of 3rd leaf, 27% - in seadling stage and 1% - in sprouting stage.

Ukrhydrometcenter informed that conditions for further development of winter crops are favorable.

