Ukraine exported record volume of sunflower oil during the first half of 2016/17 MY

According to APK-Inform, in February 2017 Ukraine exported record for this month 441.7 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil. However, the volume is 5% lower than the country shipped in January.

During the first half of 2016/17 MY (September-February), Ukraine exported 2.7 mln tonnes of sunflower oil, up 23% compared with the same period last season, which became a historical maximum.

APK-Inform forecasts total export of Ukrainian sunflower oil to reach 5.2 mln tonnes in 2016/17 MY that will exceed the previous record (4.5 mln tonnes) of last season.

