Yesterday, 14:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 102

Russia significantly increased export of sunflower and sunflower oil in 2016/17 MY

According to official data, Russia exported 117.9 thsd tonnes of sunflower during the first half of the season 2016/17 (September-February) that is the record volume for the period over the last 5 year. The country shipped high volumes of the oilseed each month due to lowering of export duty for sunflower.

Russia increased export of sunflower oil to record 896.8 thsd tonnes, up 36-39% comparing to the results of two previous seasons.

Turkey was the key importer of Russian sunflower and sunflower oil during the reporting period. The country bought 56% of total volume of sunflower and 37% of sunflower oil.

