Ukraine increased export of oilseeds and by-products to Iran

Ukraine increased export of oilseeds and by-products to Iran in 2016/17 MY. The country shipped 192.5 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil to Iran during September-January that is 34% higher than total volume imported by Middle East country in 2015/16 MY. Thus, Iran moved to the 3rd place in the list of importers of Ukrainian sunflower oil (8th place last season).

APK-Inform forecast Iran to import about 400-475 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil in 2016/17 MY due to sizeable volumes purchased in Ukraine and Russia since the beginning of the season. USDA sees this figure at 350 thsd tonnes.

Iran imported 346 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian soybean during September-January 2016/17 MY that is 78% higher than total volume imported in 2015/16 MY. Iran takes the 3rd place among importers of the oilseed from Ukraine.

Moreover, in September-January, Ukraine shipped 14.6 thsd tonnes of rapeseed, 2.87 thsd tonnes of soybean oil and 655 tonnes of sunflower to Iran. Ukraine has not export these products to Iran previously.

