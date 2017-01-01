Agrinews

In March, Russia to export record 4 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans

Analysts of CJSC Rusagrotrans increased their forecast of the export volumes of Russian grains in March 2017 to 3.9-4 mln tonnes, as opposed to the previous forecast of 3 mln tonnes, that is 1.4 times higher than in the same month last year, declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky on March 15.

According to I.Pavensky, Rusagrotrans increased the forecast due to high pace of grain shipments from the deep-sea ports, increase of export through Azov Sea ports and ruble devaluation over the last week. Russia can reach record grain export in case of favorable weather conditions in ports.

In particular, in March 2017 Russia will export 3.-3.1 mln tonnes of wheat, 650-700 thsd tonnes of corn, and 150 thsd tonnes of barley.

I.Pavensky forecasts grain export in April at 3-3.3 mln tonnes that is the record for this month.

