Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: SFGCU exported about 1.5 mln tonnes of grain and oilseed since the beginning of 2016/17 MY

SFGCU PJSC exported almost 1.5 mln tonnes of grain and oilseed crops during 8 months of the current season, informed press-service of the company on March 15.

The export was carried out despite lack of grain hoppers at the level of 45% of need. Plan for March is fulfilled at 86%, more than 180 thsd tonnes are contracted.

Since December 2016, SFGCU resumed supply of grain to Chinese corporation ССЕС. SFGCU shipped about 142 thsd tonnes of grain to CCEC during December-March, and sold 120 thsd tonnes more.

SFGCU plans to increase export supplies throughout ССЕС to third countries and has preliminary agreement with Chinese corporation.

