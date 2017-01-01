Agrinews

11:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 255

Russia is ready to increase wheat export to Sudan

Russia is interested to increase significantly export of grain and particularly wheat to Sudan, informed the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) during the negotiations with delegation from Agricultural Ministry of Sudan on March 14 in Moscow.

Rosselkhoznadzor pointed out that Russia exported 860 thsd tonnes of wheat to Sudan in 2016, however, the volume could be much higher taking to account export potential of Russia.

Sudan mentioned that the country does not have any complaint regarding quality and quarantine phytosanitary condition of Russian wheat.

