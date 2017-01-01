Agrinews

Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout 138 thsd ha

As of March 15, 15 oblasts of Ukraine started the planting campaign of spring crops. Agrarians planted grains and pulses throughout the areas of 138 thsd ha, or 6% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians planted spring barley throughout the areas of 95 thsd ha (5%), peas — 34 thsd ha (12%), wheat – 4 thsd ha (2%), and oats — 5 thsd ha (2%).

Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing works of winter grain crops throughout 4.4 mln ha, or 63% of the forecast, winter rapeseed — 610 thsd ha, or 70%.

