Russia reduced export of certain cereal crops in 2016/17 MY

According to official statistics, Russia significantly decreased export of millet, buckwheat and oats in 2016/17 MY.

The country exported 16.8 thsd tonnes of millet during September-February 2016/17 MY, down 57% year on year. Russia shipped 6.1 thsd tonnes of buckwheat (down 85% year on year) in August-February and 7.9 thsd tonnes of oats (down 37%) in July-February.

Russia decreased supplies of buckwheat to the EU and Ukraine, millet to Middle East and oats to Mongolia, UAE and Republic of Korea.

At the same time, export of Russian rice almost doubled to 105.8 thsd tonnes during October-February 2016/17 MY. Turkey and Belgium significantly increased import of the grain.

