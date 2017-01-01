Agrinews

Belarus to increase rapeseed production in 2017

APK-Inform expect Belarus to increase rapeseed output in 2017.

According to market operators, rapeseed winterkilling did not exceed 3% that is the minimal level over the last seasons and it can be offset by spring varieties. On the assumption of average yield at 1.6 t/ha, rapeseed production could at least double last year result.

Weather for rapeseed wintering was favorable. Sufficient snow cover protected the oilseed during cold snap.

Planted area under winter rapeseed in Belarus totaled 352.7 thsd ha.

