Agrinews

16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 204

APK-Inform lowered forecast of grain import to Ukraine in 2016/17 MY

APK-Inform lowered its forecast of grain import to Ukraine in 2016/17 MY by 0.8% to 131 thsd tonnes. Correction was made due to anticipated lower import of rye.

Forecast of rye import was decreased by 33% to 10 thsd tonnes. Ukraine imported just about 1.3 thsd tonnes of rye during the first 7 months of the current season due to higher supply of rye flour from Belarus.

At the same time, forecast of barley import was increased by 67% to 10 thsd tonnes as Ukraine is actively buying malting barley. At the moment, 9.1 thsd tonnes of barley has already been supplied to Ukraine during July-January.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment