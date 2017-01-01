Agrinews

Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 465 thsd ha

As of March 16, agrarians of Russia planted spring crops throughout 465.4 thsd ha, or 0.9% of the planned areas, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 337.9 thsd ha (5.4% of the plan), the North Caucasian District – 115.5 thsd ha (6.4%).

Also, Russian agrarians provided additional fertilizing works of winter grains throughout 4.7 mln ha from the planted areas (or 27.2%).

